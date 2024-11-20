Friends Ask a Stranger to Take a Photo of Them With Puzzling Results in an Amusing Sketch by Tiny Idea

A creepy yet amusing sketch by Tiny Idea features two friends (Ann Nelson and Eva Nemiroff) who asked a passing stranger (Hrannar Björnsson) to take a photo of them. The stranger, who easily agreed, took way too many photos of the women, so much that they had to pry the phone away from him. After he walked away, the women were a bit puzzled by the results.

Excuse me, would you mind taking a photo of us?

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

