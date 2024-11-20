Friends Ask a Stranger to Take a Photo of Them With Puzzling Results in an Amusing Sketch by Tiny Idea

A creepy yet amusing sketch by Tiny Idea features two friends (Ann Nelson and Eva Nemiroff) who asked a passing stranger (Hrannar Björnsson) to take a photo of them. The stranger, who easily agreed, took way too many photos of the women, so much that they had to pry the phone away from him. After he walked away, the women were a bit puzzled by the results.

Excuse me, would you mind taking a photo of us?