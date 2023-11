Pianist Creates Catchy Song Using Video of a Little Girl Who Wanted to Pet a Bear Thinking It Was a ‘Dawg’

The very talented pianist Brandon Ethridge played a short, lively soundtrack to funny footage of a little girl who wanted to pet a bear cub who came to their gate, thinking it was a dog. The girl exclaimed that she wanted to “pet that dawg”. ]

Can I pet that dawg?

Here’s the footage of the girl and the bear.