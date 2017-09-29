Laughing Squid

Camp Adventure Treetop Experience, A Gorgeous Circular Walkway That Rises Amongst the Trees

Danish architecture firm EFFEKT has created an absolutely beautiful way to experience the Gisselfeld Klosters Skove preserved forest with their exquisitely designed “Camp Adventure Treetop Experience“, a 600 meter circular wooden ramp that gently rises within the forest up to the observation deck, which 45 meters in the air providing for a stunning bird’s eye view of the trees.

The culminating feature of the treetop walk is the tower and observation deck located 45 meters above the ground. The geometry of the tower is shaped to enhance the visitor experience, shunning the typical cylindrical shape in favor of a curved profile with a slender waist and enlarged base and crown. This does not only increase the stability of the tower but also increase the observation deck area at the top of the tower. Furthermore it also allows for better contact to the forest canopy.

via Inhabitat


