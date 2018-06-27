Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Calligraphr, A Handy App That Converts Physical Handwriting Into a Personalized Computer Font

by at on

Calligraphr Font Making

Calligraphr by the Swiss company Maklabu is very handy app that converts a person’s physical handwriting, script or calligraphy, into a truly one-of-a-kind computer font. The process is simple; print out the template with a black, felt tip pen, scan or photograph the template, upload it to your computer and add the characters within the app. Now you can build a font of your very own.

With just a few clicks, you can compile your own customized template with exactly the character set you need for your font. You can even adjust the size of template cells, so that you feel comfortable filling them out. While some of us like to write using small letters, others may need more space, especially when creating calligraphy.Our tools allow you to modify all characters to your liking before you generate the final font.

Download Template

Upload Template

Build Font

Calligraphr Font Making

screenshot_calligraphr1

screenshot_calligraphr2

screenshot_calligraphr3

via swissmiss


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP