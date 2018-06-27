Calligraphr, A Handy App That Converts Physical Handwriting Into a Personalized Computer Font

Calligraphr by the Swiss company Maklabu is very handy app that converts a person’s physical handwriting, script or calligraphy, into a truly one-of-a-kind computer font. The process is simple; print out the template with a black, felt tip pen, scan or photograph the template, upload it to your computer and add the characters within the app. Now you can build a font of your very own.

With just a few clicks, you can compile your own customized template with exactly the character set you need for your font. You can even adjust the size of template cells, so that you feel comfortable filling them out. While some of us like to write using small letters, others may need more space, especially when creating calligraphy.Our tools allow you to modify all characters to your liking before you generate the final font.

via swissmiss