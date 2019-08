While preparing to cast their rods into the sea, three Japanese fishermen came upon an adorably fat-cheeked calico cat walking down the dock. One of the men laid upon the ground to attract the striking feline and scooped her up into his lap. The cat made herself very comfortable inside the fisherman’s crossed legs and claimed him for her own.

The love between feline and man was so strong that he took her home. He is now giving her a life fit for a queen.