Mini Porcelain Dinner Plate Christmas Ornaments With Traditional Designs Enhanced With Random Calamities

In 2014, we wrote about artist Don Moyer and his Calamityware, a creative line of porcelain dinner plates with traditional blue-on-white designs that are augmented with flying monkeys, sea monsters and other calamities. In time for holidays, Moyer has created porcelain ornaments that sport the same wonderfully calamitous patterns in the same signature dinnerware blue-on-white.

Mini versions of the Calamityware dinner plate designs for your tree, window, or wall. Available in sets of four ornaments that correspond with our dinner plate collections. …Flat porcelain is 3.75″ (9.5 cm) in diameter, decorated with the same design on both sides. Individual weight is 2.12 oz (60 g)

via The Awesomer