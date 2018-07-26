Laughing Squid

Puzzled Husky Goes Adorably Cross Eyed While Pondering a Butterfly That Landed on Her Nose

A sweetly good natured Siberian Husky named Cymber of fluffyhuskytales became a bit puzzled when a wayward butterfly landed upon her big, beautiful nose. This strange invasion caused the dog to make herself adorably cross eyed as pondered getting a closer look. As the little Lepidoptera climbed further up her brow, Cymber completely froze. Luckily, her human gave her a yummy neck rub, which snapped her back to reality, knocking the butterfly completely off her head and back into the air.

A butterfly landed on Cymber and she didn’t know what to do.

