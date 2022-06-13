Themes From Each Episode of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Transformed Into Classic Wall Posters

The very talented designer Butcher Billy partnered with Netflix to create a custom series of classic wall posters that perfectly capture the theme of each episode from the first part of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Butcher Billy made the posters look like they were folded and worn for a full 80s effect.
It’s finally out! I was invited by Netflix to create an art series of posters dedicated to each one of the 9 epic episodes of “Stranger Things” season 4.
16 year old artist Anna was so impressed with the first episode design that she did an original acrylic painting of Butcher Billy’s original.