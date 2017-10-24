Former First Twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Jr. Hilariously Let Their Phones Be Taken Over

On this episode of “Derek Does Stuff With a Friend,” Derek Blasberg meets with the former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. Find out their nickname for their dad George W. Bush, which articles they send to their family on group chat, and what their new book “Sisters First” is about.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!