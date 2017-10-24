Laughing Squid

Former First Twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Jr. Hilariously Let Their Phones Be Taken Over

While promoting their book “Sisters First“, former First Daughters and fraternal twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush Jr very hilariously shared their respective phones with Derek Blasberg host of the Vanity Fair series “Derek Does Stuff with a Friend“, produced for Condé Nast Entertainment. Blasberg first examined Barbara’s phone, learning the nickname the sisters have for their dad George W. Bush his surprising love for technology and the fact that the two text each other everyday. While reviewing the phone of a more reluctant Jenna, Blasberg noted their mother Laura W. Bush‘s love for poetry and an adorable video conversation between Jenna’s daughter and “Popsicle”.

On this episode of “Derek Does Stuff With a Friend,” Derek Blasberg meets with the former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. Find out their nickname for their dad George W. Bush, which articles they send to their family on group chat, and what their new book “Sisters First” is about.


