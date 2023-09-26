Feisty Bunny Acts Like a Spoiled Toddler to Get Attention

A feisty little bunny named Ludwig acts like a spoiled toddler when his human doesn’t give him the attention he wants when he wants it. He will do things like thump at his human for no reason, knock items off of shelves, chew on books, and eat on the rug.

You never really know what kind of day you’re gonna have with Ludwig…like today he thumped at me for no reason I know…Ludwig is a Perpetual toddler… if I’m not giving Ludwig attention, he will force me to give him attention.

At night, however, he loves snuggling with his human.