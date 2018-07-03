Laughing Squid

A Big Brown Bear Enjoys a Margarita While Taking a Refreshing Dip in an Altadena Backyard Hot Tub

by at on

Altadena, California resident Mark Hough was enjoying a Friday afternoon off when he saw a big brown bear with a red earmark climb over the fence and into his unheated backyard hot tub, probably in effort to seek relief during a very hot Southern California day. The ursine visitor enjoyed the cool jets and splashed around for a few minutes, but before leaving, the bear knocked over a pitcher of margaritas Hough had prepared for himself and quickly lapped it up. Hough told AP News that afterwards the relaxed bear took a nap up in a tree.

He was playing having a grand old time …So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap …It was an interesting Friday to say the least.


