Comparing the Pronunciation and Spelling of Various British and American Words

British ex-pat Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond shared an amusing list of common, yet not quite everyday words that are pronounced differently in the UK and in the US. These words included cicada, charade, gala, sloth, apricot, midwifery, wrath, and vitamin. Some are also spelled differently. These include oestrogen (estrogen), and diarrhoea and (diarrhea).

In today’s video, I look at some British and American pronunciation differences you might not know about.

Other Spelling Differences