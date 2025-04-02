The Energetic Physics Behind Glowing Fluorescence

Hank Green of SciShow energetically explained the glowing physics behind the natural phenomenon of fluorescence, the mineral from which it got its name, it’s long history and why it can only be revealed under black light.

Fluorescence isn’t just a cool effect that turns your white T-shirt neon purple under a black light. Its discovery opened our eyes to a whole new field of science and engineering. And it’s all thanks to a crystal called fluorite.