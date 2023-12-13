Patrick Foote of Name Explain compiled an amusing list of distinctly British terms for men. This list includes “lad”, “chap”, “bloke”, “mummer”, and “geezer”. Each of these terms have specific etymological roots that Foote also examines.

Men have been called a lot of things over the years, to say the least. Yet there’s also this interesting small pool of generic terms which have come into existence for men too. …the ones we’re focusing on today are the ones that are most popular here in the United Kingdom.