British Parkour Team Plays ‘The Floor Is Lava’ on 108 Granite Pillars of Varying Heights

British Parkour team Storrer traveled to Bristol, England in order to play their own version of the game “the floor is lava” on the 108 granite pillars of the Michael Dan Archer art installation “Full Fathom Five” at Portishead Quays. Each column is of a deliberate varying height and presented as the profile of a wave, which makes leaping from one to another without hitting the ground a rather difficult endeavor. Despite this difficulty, at least one member conquered the challenge.

We hit up Bristol again to visit this weird and wonderful challenge which turned out tough!

