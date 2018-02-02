Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous Timelapse Capturing the Vivid Beauty of British Columbia and Alberta, Canada

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

German filmmaker Florian Nick traveled to North America to explore the vivid landscapes of Canada, where he traveled over 3,400 miles over the course of six weeks. Nine months and 55,000 photographs later, Nick created the gorgeous timelapse short film “ALIVE | Canada 4K“.

With 54.000 single photos shot along the way I created ALIVE – a timelapse film which takes you on a vivid journey through wild forests, along the shores of crystal lakes and up the hills of massive mountains. By making this project, I want to raise awareness of our wonderful planet earth which we have the privilege to be part of. That’s why we have to take responsibility for it – for the place where we are alive.

A post shared by Flo Nick (@flo.nick) on

A post shared by Flo Nick (@flo.nick) on

A post shared by Flo Nick (@flo.nick) on

A post shared by Flo Nick (@flo.nick) on

A post shared by Flo Nick (@flo.nick) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy