A Gorgeous Timelapse Capturing the Vivid Beauty of British Columbia and Alberta, Canada

With 54.000 single photos shot along the way I created ALIVE – a timelapse film which takes you on a vivid journey through wild forests, along the shores of crystal lakes and up the hills of massive mountains. By making this project, I want to raise awareness of our wonderful planet earth which we have the privilege to be part of. That’s why we have to take responsibility for it – for the place where we are alive.

German filmmaker Florian Nick traveled to North America to explore the vivid landscapes of Canada, where he traveled over 3,400 miles over the course of six weeks. Nine months and 55,000 photographs later, Nick created the gorgeous timelapse short film “ ALIVE | Canada 4K “.

