An Excited Brian May Dramatically Unboxes the First Completed Copy of the Queen Monopoly Game

The amazingly talented astrophysicist and guitarist Dr. Brian May of Queen excitedly unboxed the first completed copy of the Queen Monopoly game. Thoroughly explaining the contents of the box, May explained that the game follows the original members of the band through their history of live performances starting with their first show 1970 and concluding with their final show with Freddie Mercury in 1986 while remaining true to its Monopoly origins.

Tour the world with the band and buy gig locations and hit singles. Build staging blocks then upgrade to full productions and watch the rent come pouring in. Take your chances with A Kind of Magic and In the Lap of the Gods cards as you tour the board as one of the iconic Queen bespoke tokens. You can own it all!