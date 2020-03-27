Legendary Queen Guitarist Brian May Virtually Teaches ‘Keep Yourself Alive’ While In Coronavirus Quarantine

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While in quarantine to stop the spread of Coronavirus, legendary guitarist and astrophysicist Dr. Brian May offered to his followers virtual guitar lessons for the rather appropriate Queen song “Keep Yourself Alive” over the course of two sessions.

As promised …Keep Yourself Alive! How the guitar part goes. Of course, I don’t sing it! Someone else does that! But you guys can this time! The slowed-down version comes next! Take care out there! Bri

May also performed several incredible micro-concertos that showcased his immense talent.

via Boing Boing