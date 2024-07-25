AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Talks to Dan Rather About Writing The First Lines of ‘Back in Black’

Vocalist Brian Johnson sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview and talked about joining AC/DC after the tragic loss of Bon Scott, traveling to the Bahamas to record with the band, and how he was inspired to write the first lines of “Back in Black”.

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson tells the fascinating story about getting the call to join AC/DC and how he flew to the Bahamas to help make the album, “Back In Black”.

