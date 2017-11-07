Brooklyn Photographer Creates Remarkable Images That Encompass a Whimsical Sense of the Surreal

A post shared by Brian Goldfarb (@briangophoto) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Brooklyn photographer Brian Goldfarb creates amazing images that have a whimsical sense of the surreal with just a hint of hilarity just below the surface. This can be seen in a photo of a woman flying away with her balloons, reading a story about a duck to a room full of rubber duckies, elaborate cigarette smoke designs, knocking on a door in the street, watering a sunflower in the subway and particularly, a man laying in the snow grieving over his frozen goldfish. Goldfarb often accompanies his photos with a bit of biting humor, as with the fish mourner.

You know how when you have a pet they are always acting like they want to go outside? And as soon as you bring them outside they act like they are enjoying it? And then after several hours your pet freezes to death in a block of ice that was previously its home? Yeah, I didn’t know about that last part either. Rest In Peace Mr. Flopsy.

Goldfarb is also very open about how he gets his shots and to what lengths he’d go to in order to do so. In the case of the street door photo, Goldfarb explains the execution of his vision.

Anna knocking on a door in the middle of the street in the summer of 2016. This is a shot I had wanted to do for a long time. After a sunrise photo with Anna on the Brooklyn Bridge, we were wandering around Little Italy very early in the morning. I had mentioned to Anna weeks earlier that I wanted to try a photo with a door in the middle of the street with someone knocking on it. As we walked through Little Italy Anna saw a door someone had discarded on the side of the road. We carried it for two blocks before finding a good street to shoot on.

