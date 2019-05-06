Physicist Brian Cox Reimagines the Wonder of the Big Bang for a Five Part BBC Series About ‘The Planets’

In a trailer for the five-part BBC Earth series entitled The Planets, renowned physicist Brian Cox narrates a beautiful visual reimagination the Big Bang, the incredible cosmological model that explains the origin of the universe. Future episodes include virtual explorations of the planets of the solar system, how each has changed throughout time and how these celestial bodies have interacted with each other through the current day.

This ‘Space Day’, we’re launching our summer of space. Starting with a deeper look at our solar system – The Planets -coming soon.