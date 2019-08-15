Brent Spiner Explains How Patrick Stewart Changed the Way Americans Pronounce the Word ‘Data’

During a panel at Big Apple Comic Con, a very funny Brent Spiner explained to the audience exactly how the distinctly British pronunciation of his Star Trek: The Next Generation character name Data originated, throwing in a rather accurate impression of actor Patrick Stewart to make his point. This amusing scenario also lead way to a new rule on set.

…he [Gene Roddenberry] said well I’m gonna make a new rule right here. Whoever says the name first, that’s what they’re going to be called. the way it went the entire series.

Spiner also added that his character changed the way Americans pronounce the word as well.

it was always data [dah-ta] and data [day-ta] but I think in America data [dah-ta] was much more common and now data [day-ta] is much more common thanks to Patrick Stewart and moi.

via Boing Boing