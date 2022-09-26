A Wonderful CGI Tribute to Some of the Main Props Used in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’

The highly recognizable props from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were strewn across a New Mexico desert in a wonderful CGI tribute to the two sublime series and those people who worked so hard to make each show as great as they were.

Thank you to the amazing cast, crew, and creators who made this the best series in television history. This was my form of “Animation Therapy” knowing we are done with Universe (hopefully not forever!) and how much joy and excitement it has give me over the last 14 years.

via The Awesomer