Early Roles Actors Had Before Starring in ‘Breaking Bad’

Wolfano put together an interesting compilation of the early roles that the-now recognizable actors had before they were cast for their primary roles in the blockbuster AMC hit Breaking Bad.

For example, Aaron Paul played an obnoxious college student in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, Bryan Cranston played a bearded guitarist in the Disney movie ‘Twas the Night, Giancarlo Esposito played an FBI agent in The Usual Suspects, and Dean Norris played Tony in Total Recall.