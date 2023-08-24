A Hilarious Parody Trailer for ‘Breaking Bad 2’

Meme-maker Chubs created a hilarious trailer for Breaking Bad 2 using compiled footage from various shows and movies that featured the series’ main actors combined with original footage from the series. The hilarious thing about this parody is that Walter White becomes a good guy, and Hank Schrader gets to be the villain.

Get ready to break bad one more time with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, returning to the silver screen for Breaking Bad 2.

These additional series include Your Honor (Bryan Cranston), Better Call Saul (Bob Odenkirk), El Camino (Aaron Paul), and others.