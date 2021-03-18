Breadwinner, A Device That Monitors Sourdough Starter Data and Sends Alert When Ready It’s Ready to Bake

Breadwinner is a smart device that attaches to a Mason jar and monitors sourdough bread starter by learning how it grows. Inspired by Justin Lam and developed by Fred Benenson (previously) and Sarah Pavis, Breadwinner sports WiFi connectivity, infrared sensors to measure height, ambient temperature readings, and colony happiness data. Most importantly, however, Breadwinner will send a notification saying that the starter is ready to use. The beta version of Breadwinner is now available for purchase.

Stop guessing when your starter is ready: the single biggest improvement you can make as a sourdough baker is knowing how and when your starter is most active. Breadwinner send you a notification when your starter is ready to bake.

In case you missed it: Yesterday we announced a piece of hardware over at @tryBreadwinner that I've been developing with @spavis. Know any bakers in your life? I'd be grateful if you pass this along to them.https://t.co/aK4NBnZRgZ https://t.co/PX12QL006l — Maybe: Fred Benenson (@fredbenenson) March 17, 2021

This is amazing! What a useful unique tool. I love the branding and presentation too — ma?hroom ? (@smelku) March 17, 2021

It was only a matter of time until Bread got IoT'd. I rarely bake bread but @fredbenenson's new artisanal hardware sourdough starter sensor makes me want to do it more. https://t.co/VxRGPbG942 pic.twitter.com/vKGcJDZR3E — Amit Gupta (@superamit) March 17, 2021

Just bought one…. I never thought I’d find something that combines my passion for sourdough and electronics. ? ? ? — Avidan Ross (@AvidanRoss) March 16, 2021

another satisfied rosen, wolfe, and hwang client! probably one of the highlights of my legal career thus far is sitting around trying to figure out how to describe a…sourdough starter…sensing…device to the USPTO with @lea_rosen @mchl_wolfe (thx @fredbenenson) https://t.co/zcujqFaH2Q — Tim Hwang (@timhwang) March 17, 2021