Brand New Roman, A Hilarious Font Made Up Entirely of Highly Recognizable, Popular Corporate Logos

The very creative design shop Hello Velocity has created Brand New Roman, a ingeniously hilarious font that is made up entirely of highly recognizable, popular corporate logos. The font is available in both color embedded for browsers with that capability (Firefox and Microsoft Edge)) and in monochrome for those that don’t (Chrome and Safari).

Now all your content can be sponsored content, and sponsored by everybody! But, If you’re sponsored by everybody, are you really sponsored by nobody?

via Ryan Hoover