In the Jimmy John’s ad for Super Bowl LV, the self-proclaimed “Cold Cut King” exquisitely played by the very funny Brad Garrett finds that the sandwich franchise is beating him at his own game. The mobbed up gangster isn’t at all pleased by the competition and is very happy to let them know that he would be very happy to ensure that Jimmy John’s “sleeps with the fishes”.

You want a sandwich war? You got a sandwich war.