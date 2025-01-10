Eight Year Old Boy Trades His Skateboard to Save a Kitten Who Was Being Treated Cruelly by Other Kids

While skating at a local park in Yuma, Arizona, an eight year old boy named Zayin Berry saw a group of kids cruelly tossing a little creamsicle kitten around like a football. He went over to the group said that he would give them his skateboard in exchange for the kitten.

I offered them my skateboard and told them they could play on it to save the could play on it to save the kitten.

Once the trade was made, Zayin brought the kitten, whom he named Peaches, home and his mom noticed that the kitten needed medical care. They brought him to the Humane Society of Yuma, where they took care of Peaches, who was actually very sick.

Peaches had an upper respiratory infection causing him to lose one of his eyes. It had to be surgically remove but it all went well.

The Human Society was so incredibly impressed with Zayin’s compassion and thoughtfulness, that they, along with skate store Zumiez thanked him with a skateboard gift card where he could build it how he liked.

For Zayin to have that care and that drive at such a young age is honestly outstanding. He went to the store and built it the way he wanted.

When the family adopted officially Peaches, Zayin’s mom told him about Peaches losing an eye, but that didn’t bother him at all.

We explained to him that he was going to lose his eye, but he said that was “Fine as long as he can live because that’s my best friend”.