Photojournalist Chad Nelson who works KARE 11 in Minneapolis, Minnesota shared absolutely adorable footage taken by Erin Richter of his two year old boy Conway gleefully tossing a ball over the fence to a very playful Labrador retriever named Dozer on the other side. Dozer was more than happy to return the favor by passing the ball back over to the other side a couple of times.

