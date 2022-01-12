Generous Little Boy Feeds Rice to Hungry Birds From His Own Bowl Using a Wooden Skewer

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who previously posed wonderful videos of water being given to thirsty squirrels, shared an incredibly heartwarming video of a young boy generously feeding rice to hungry birds from his own bowl using a wooden skewer. Three of the black-feathered birds stood politely in a row with open mouths at the boy’s feet and patiently waited their turn for food, while one amusingly jumped the line.
Nanda makes a very accurate observation about this beautiful scene.
Kindness… Teach kids to be kind. The world will be a different place to live