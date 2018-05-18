Nine Year Old Boy Has a Twitter Account Where He Documents Every Dog He’s Ever Petted

I pet Sadie. She is an 11 year old Jack Russell terrier. Her caregiver got her because she was not getting along with a dog in another home. He says she is a great travel dog. pic.twitter.com/U088soz3iM — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) May 13, 2018

In 2016, a really wonderful then seven year old boy named Gideon started a blog called I’ve Pet That Dog, in order to document every dog with whom he’s come in contact and to help homeless animals find their perfect human. Since that time, Gideon has pet over 300 dogs and made his furry mission known to a over 43,000 followers on Twitter. Gideon sat down with Vice to talk about why he started the blog, how he finds the dogs to pet and his love for animals.

VICE: Why did you start “I’ve Pet That Dog”?

Gideon: Well, there’s a couple of reasons. One, I LOVEEE dogs. Two, I wanted to see how many dogs I could get. And three, I wanted to show the public about all of the dogs. I wanted to show everybody all of the dogs in the world. I don’t think I will ever do that, though. …What we do is, we drive around in a car and then when we see a dog we park. Then we get out and say, “Can I pet your dog?” Well, that’s what I say. And sometimes they are like, “What??”

via Vice, Bored Panda