A Touching Holiday Short About A Friendly Little Octopus Who Comes Home With a Young Beachgoer

The Disney holiday short “The Boy & The Octopus”, directed by Taika Waititi, is a touching story about a friendly little octopus who decides to latch onto to the hair of a young beachgoer and refuses to let go, even when the family goes home to a colder climate.

At first the boy is frustrated, but then learns to love his cephalopod co-pilot, even modifying a hat so that the octopus can see all the new and wonderful things about the holiday around town. When the octopus is finally ready to let go of the boy, they find that a great adventure awaits.

The Boy & The Octopus is a heartwarming journey that builds on the enduring connection generations of adults and families all over the world have with Disney. It’s a timeless story of friendship that inspires joy and wonder during the most magical time of year.