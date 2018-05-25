A Gorgeous 4K Flow Motion Timelapse That Captures The Incredible Sights of a Botswana Safari

NYC filmmaker Tyler Fairbank has captured the absolute beauty of the landscape and the incredible sights of a Safari in Botswana in a gorgeous flow motion hyperlapse. This particular technique allows the photographer to capture specific motion in real time while the rest of the image is moving at a faster rate.

From the Okavango to Chobe to the Kalahari, Botswana is home to some of the best wildlife in the world. This is a quick glimpse into what you may encounter while visiting this beautiful country. …his short piece is comprised entirely of raw still images. Shot over 8 days, approximately 38,000 images were captured and rendered into about 300 time-lapse clips.

A post shared by Tyler Fairbank (@tylerfairbank) on May 25, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

A post shared by Tyler Fairbank (@tylerfairbank) on May 22, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

A post shared by Tyler Fairbank (@tylerfairbank) on May 24, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

