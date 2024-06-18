A Captivating Compilation Featuring the 40 Year Evolution of the Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot



World Data Center created a captivating compilation featuring the incredible evolution of the Boston Dynamics Atlas robot from its inception in 1983 through 2022. In its current state, Atlas is a stunning bipedal humanoid robot that can accomplish a wide variety of tasks, however in it’s early days, it functioned more like a brain on toothpicks.

Boston Dynamics: 40 years of development (1983 – 2023 ). Atlas is an incredibly advanced humanoid robot that has been developed by the robotics company Boston Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics also shared early footage of Atlas develope from Carnegie Mellon from 1980 to 1986 and the MIT Leg Laboratory that spans the years 1987 through 1995.

The Boston Dynamics founders developed a new breed of dynamic robots. Here are clips from those early one-legged, two-legged and four-legged robots developed at Carnegie Mellon (1980-1986) and MIT (1987-1995).