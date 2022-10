Nirvana’s ‘Breed’ Set to a Bouncy Bossa Nova Beat

Musician and producer Andy Rehfeldt, a creator of brilliant mashup videos, put a bouncy Bossa Nova soundtrack of his own composition behind the Nirvana video of their classic grunge song “Breed”.

At the end of the video, Rehfeldt played some of the music behind the mashup.

I got that 4th chord from Stevie Wonder