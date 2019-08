Eclectic Method has created a lively battle-ready remix of various military films with a soundtrack of a kid’s voice singing “Bang Bang Boom”. Not to worry, no children were harmed in the making of this video.

Don’t worry the kid doing the sound effects didn’t watch Apocalypse Now, didn’t really say “I love the smell of Napalm in the morning” and doesn’t really know what these sounds are , except maybe the helicopter.