A very clever sculpture sits in front of the Eötvös Loránd University of Sciences at Egyetem Square in Budapest, Hungary. The sculpture, which looks like an open book, appears to flip its own pages with a rather strategically placed fountain that sprays out in a rotating arc from the book’s spine.

via Geekologie