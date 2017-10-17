Bonfoton, A Unique Lens Frame That Easily Turns a Darkened Room Into a Camera Obscura

The Camera Obscura. The predecessor of the camera we all know today. A device that can bring the outside inside by using only sunlight and some physics. …The Bonfoton Lens frame is (primarily) designed to be used with a blackout roller blind, but for those who are just interested in making quick Camera Obscura photographs, they can darken their windows with tin foil/aluminum foil.

