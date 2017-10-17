Bonfoton, A Unique Lens Frame That Easily Turns a Darkened Room Into a Camera Obscura

When Finnish photographer Tommi Pirnes fell in love with the concept of Camera Obscura and the idea of bringing the outdoors inside, he and his wife Annika set about creating the Bonfoton Camera Obscura Room Lens, which mimics the “pinhole technology” and only requires a darkened room. This wonderful lens frame is available for purchase through the Bonfoton site and offers free shipping worldwide.
The Camera Obscura. The predecessor of the camera we all know today. A device that can bring the outside inside by using only sunlight and some physics. …The Bonfoton Lens frame is (primarily) designed to be used with a blackout roller blind, but for those who are just interested in making quick Camera Obscura photographs, they can darken their windows with tin foil/aluminum foil.
