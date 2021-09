An Adorable Bone-Shaped Dog Treat Maker

The Mini Dog Treat Maker by DASH is an adorable non-stick iron that allows humans to make homemade treats for their dogs using their own recipes. The Mini Dog Treat Maker features six bone-shaped molds made of non-stick material. It also comes with a guide that contains healthy recipes that are easy to make.

Simply preheat, add batter, and cook: you’ll have 6 drool-worthy dog treats in no time!

