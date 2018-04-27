Laughing Squid

Bone and Sickle, An Eerie Podcast About Folkloric Horror Stories Pulled From Imaginary Library Shelves

From the wonderfully creative mind of Al Ridenour, author of The Krampus and The Old, Dark Christmas and organizer of Krampus Los Angeles, comes Bone and Sickle, a fabulously eerie podcast centered around horror stories that originate from historic folklore. The scene is set around an imaginary manor house library with an attentive manservant named Wilkinson to assist in pulling these ghostly stories from the dusty shelves.

Like my Krampus book (The Krampus and The Old, Dark Christmas) the show explores elements of horror within folklore, or folklore within horror. It’s not an interview show, but more of a manic discursive lecture spun into an overwrought background of original music, drones, effects, snippets of found audio, etc. All within an fictional, manor house framework. …. Folk tales spill into grisly murder ballads, crossing paths with ecclesiastic treatises on witchcraft, strange bits of Victoriana, and superstitions from the hinterlands. The whole unfolds within an immersive ever-shifting audio landscape of original music, brooding tones, intricately layered effects, sound bites, & film clips.

In honor of Walpurgisnacht on April 30, Ridenour has released a “Binge Release” of three 30-minute episodes.

