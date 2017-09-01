The Amazing Bond Between Formerly Rescued Orphaned Elephants and Their Beloved Babies

From rescue to motherhood, get to know the new mums of #dswt & watch rare footage of their their calves here: https://t.co/kftL3yZLts pic.twitter.com/BNzoSRbnbE
— Sheldrick Wildlife (@DSWT) August 29, 2017
Over the years, the amazing people of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have rescued a number of orphaned, injured and/or abandoned baby elephants. Since that time many of these elephants have since gone to have babies of their own in the safety of a wild refuge. These elephant mums include Icholta, Wendi, Emily and Thoma, just to name a few.
