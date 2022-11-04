Impressive Recorder Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

German musician Ralf Bienioschek performed an incredibly impressive cover of the iconic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a variety of recorders and wind instruments while keeping true to the style of the original video.

The BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is probably the best known and most popular song in rock history worldwide. For more than 20 years I have repeatedly thought about adapting this song for recorders and band without making myself or the instrument ridiculous.

Bienioschek explained how this incredible cover came to be.

55 recorder tracks, piano, electric guitar, electric bass and drums recorded and mixed.

via The Awesomer