A Gorgeous Te Reo Maori Cover of Bohemian Rhapsody

The singers of Hatea Kapa Haka performed a gorgeous cover of the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Te Reo Maori while dressed in traditional costume. This performance was documented on Maori Television.

The Northland, New Zealand band also appeared with William Waiirua in a 2019 video performing the same song after Waiirua’s car “broke down”,

William Waiirua got more help from H?tea Kapa Haka than he bargained for when his car broke down

via The Awesomer