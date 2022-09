Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba performed a gorgeous fingerstyle cover of the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a beautiful Venutti acoustic guitar. Imbiriba covered each vocal aspect of the song and mixed different strumming styles including flamenco, fingerpicking, string plucking, strum slapping, and percussive.

This is my version of the legendary Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. I hope you enjoy this solo guitar rendition!