An Agile Bobcat Effortlessly Takes a Long Flying Leap the Over Water Where a Piece of the Dock Is Missing

by on

An incredibly agile bobcat who appeared stuck out on a collapsed dock in the middle of a Pecan Island, Louisiana weir took an effortless flying leap from one wooden pile over the missing part of the dock and landed gracefully onto the next pile. The big cat continued to move from pile to pile until back on terra firma. A person who was in a fishing boat nearby captured this incredible sight.

We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all.

Bobcat Leaps Over Dock Pilings


