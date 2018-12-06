Laughing Squid

Cranky Bobcat Kitten Threatens the Humans Opening His Carrier Before Releasing Himself Into the Wild

A very cranky little bobcat kitten, to whom wildlife officials from the Center for Biodiversity referred as “Mr. Murderbritches”, hissed, growled and swatted at the helpful humans who were trying to his transport carrier to set him free. Once the men got the carrier open, however, the irascible little feline felt the need to threaten them one more time before reluctantly releasing himself back into the wild.

Watch these wildlife officials struggle to stay alive as they release the world’s most badass bobcat kitten back into the wild. The wild cat, who we are calling Mr. Murderbritches, was relocated after he was caught eating chickens in Kanarraville, Utah. Long live Mr. Murderbritches!

Badass Bobcat Kitten Being Released

