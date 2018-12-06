Cranky Bobcat Kitten Threatens the Humans Opening His Carrier Before Releasing Himself Into the Wild

A very cranky little bobcat kitten, to whom wildlife officials from the Center for Biodiversity referred as “Mr. Murderbritches”, hissed, growled and swatted at the helpful humans who were trying to his transport carrier to set him free. Once the men got the carrier open, however, the irascible little feline felt the need to threaten them one more time before reluctantly releasing himself back into the wild.

