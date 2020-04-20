The Big Bad Wolf Invites Little Pig to Lunch in Animated Video for Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ‘Three Little Birds’

In honor of what would have been the 75th birthday of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley and International Weed Day (4/20), the talented artists at Seed Animation created an animated video for the iconic song “Three Little Birds”.

The video, directed by Morgan Powell is made in a kid’s cartoon style that invokes such fairie tales as “Three Little Pigs”, “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” to tell the classic story of a presumptive victim and a presumptive victor and turns it on its head.

The song’s message, ‘Don’t worry – everything is going to be alright’ takes centre stage, as we follow the age-old enemies through a day in their life. With the help of Three Little Birds (who sing sweet songs), Little Pig and Big Bad Wolf take the song’s advice and we witness an unlikely friendship blossom.