Heaven’s Door, A Line of Small Batch Whiskies Crafted in Partnership With Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is a modern Renaissance man. A talented musician, brilliant poet, artist, welder and now proprietor of Heaven’s Door, a small batch collection of three different whiskies – Double Barrel Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey and Tennessee Bourbon. Each label sports tribute to the gates of Dylan’s studio in Nashville. Heaven’s Door is available for purchase through Heaven’s Door website.

Heaven’s Door is a small-batch collection of handcrafted American whiskeys developed in partnership with Bob Dylan. The perfect blend of art and craft, each bottle of Heaven’s Door showcases Bob Dylan’s distinctive welded iron gates that he created in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks.

Created in partnership with Bob Dylan, Heaven's Door is a collection of American whiskeys for the uncompromising spirit – https://t.co/YLEJFm60q6 pic.twitter.com/cBAOhJvHxR — Heaven's Door (@HDWhiskey) April 27, 2018

A post shared by Heaven’s Door (@heavensdoorwhiskey) on Apr 27, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

photos via Heaven’s Door

via New York Times