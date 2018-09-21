Laughing Squid

An Ingenious Tabletop Rube Goldberg Inspired Game That Keeps a Bright Blue Marble in Play at All Times

Blue Marble 2

In February 2018 we wrote about the Rube Goldberg inspired pinball game “The Blue Marble” by the very mechanically talented vlogger Kaplamino. In the second version of this same game, Kaplamino explains how he creates the mesmerizing chain reactions that keep the ball in play at all times.

Here is episode 2 of the blue marble ! Same concept as the 1st, a big one marble path on my table in one take. Let me introduce you to the tricks used in this project.

Here’s the first iteration of the game in play.



